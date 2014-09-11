TOKYO, Sept 11 Trust banks were net buyers of
Japanese stocks last week for a sixth successive week, exchange
data showed on Thursday, indicating that pension funds may be
buying Japanese equities.
Net buying of stocks by trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, stood at 28.3
billion yen last week, data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange
showed.
It was the sixth consecutive week of net buying.
"The figure doesn't tell who bought the stocks, but we can
speculate that pension funds such as the GPIF might have bought
Japanese equities," said Jun Yunoki, strategist at Nomura
Securities.
Under pressure from the government of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe to shift money into higher-risk assets and out of
low-yielding Japanese government bonds, the GPIF pension fund
plans to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20
percent from a current target of 12 percent.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)