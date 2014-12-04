TOKYO Dec 4 Trust banks were net buyers of
Japanese stocks last week, posting their biggest value of net
buying since May, exchange data showed on Thursday, indicating
that pension funds might have bought Japanese equities.
Net buying of stocks by trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, was at 221.12
billion yen ($1.84 billion) during the week of Nov. 25-28, data
from the Tokyo Stock Exchange showed.
Trust banks bought 596.99 billion yen worth of Japanese
stocks last week, while it sold 375.88 billion yen worth of
Japanese stocks.
"The fact that the amount that they bought is big means that
a big pension fund could have bought Japanese shares," said
Shingo Kumazawa, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"It's possible to think that the GPIF (Government Pension
Investment Fund) was buying after it announced its portfolio
change on Oct. 31."
On Oct. 31, Japan's $1.2 trillion GPIF announced new
allocations for its portfolio, which include raising domestic
stock holdings to 25 percent from 12.
"The GPIF may have bought Japanese stocks in order to raise
its allocation of Japanese stocks to (gradually) reach 25
percent," Kumazawa said.
Meanwhile, foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks
last week after becoming net buyers for five straight weeks.
($1 = 119.8600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Anand Basu)