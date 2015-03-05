GRAPHIC: Sales, purchases of Japanese stocks:
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 5 Japan's trust banks, which manage a
big chunk of pension funds' investments, were net buyers of
Japanese stocks for the 10th month, in a sign the nation's asset
managers are shedding their reputation for being passive
investors in low-yielding assets.
Trust banks bought a net 280.94 billion yen ($2.34 billion)
of cash stocks in February, data from the Tokyo Stock Exchange
showed on Thursday, with purchases worth 2.020 trillion yen
outstripping sales totalling 1.739 trillion yen. That marked 10
months of net buying, the longest such streak since March 2001,
according to Nomura Securities.
The banks manage the accounts of Japan's corporate and
national pension funds, including the trillion-dollar Government
Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which pledged in October to
almost double its target allocation of domestic and foreign
equities on its portfolio to try to generate higher returns for
Japan's fast-ageing population. The GPIF said last week it
bought nearly $15 billion of domestic shares in the fourth
quarter, more than expected by the industry. Other asset
managers, like semi-public pension funds and Japan Post
Insurance, or Kampo, have followed the GPIF's lead.
"We can say that Japanese institutions are net buyers of
Japanese shares for the first time in a while," said Naoki
Kamiyama, chief strategist at Nikko Asset Management, adding
that a positive correlation between trust banks' net buying and
the market's rise was not apparent in the past.
And pension funds have been rewarded so far. The Nikkei
benchmark has nearly doubled since late 2012, partly on
their purchases. But some analysts warn that the trading value
of the Tokyo cash market has fallen since hitting a high in
November following a surprise central bank easing and GPIF's
allocation change. They also caution that other investors, such
as foreigners, have not been aggressive buyers because of doubts
Abe has eradicated the threat of deflation. The central bank's
governor has kept saying he would be able to deliver 2 percent
inflation. Failure to boost inflation could weaken belief in
Abe's policies and the stock rally they sparked.
($1 = 119.8200 yen)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)