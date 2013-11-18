* Automakers, electric appliance makers among U.S.
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 18 Investors in Japanese equities
will likely shift to stocks that traditionally do well when the
U.S. economy is expanding or when U.S. bond yields rise, such as
carmakers and tech firms.
This will be part of a re-organisation of portfolios in
anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying programme.
Expectations of a winding down of stimulus have already
pushed U.S. yields higher. Long-term yields recently jumped
after unexpectedly strong job gains for October despite a
partial government shutdown. That suggested the U.S. economy was
surprisingly resilient.
Naoki Kamiyama, equity strategist at Bank Of America Merrill
Lynch, is recommending clients shift to areas which tend to fare
well when U.S. rates are high, such as electric appliance firms,
precision instrument producers and automakers.
"We've seen that these sectors outperformed when U.S. rates
were high in the past, so for the next three to six months, I
recommend that investors become overweight in these areas," he
said.
Kamiyama's recommendations included Panasonic Corp,
Sony Corp and Canon Inc.
He also recommended portfolio managers buy trading
companies, such as Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co
and Itochu Corp.
"Data has shown that their stock performances were also
strong when U.S. rates were high," Kamiyama said.
Some investors agree that Japanese shares, including
bellwether exporters, tend to gain on widening U.S. and Japan
benchmark yield spreads.
But they said there was also the risk that these blue-chip
exporters were typical bets, so there would be only small
returns if too many investors chased them higher.
Some investors are looking to domestic-demand sensitive
Japanese stocks that benefit from both macro factors and
positive changes in the industry.
The insurance sector, for example, is in focus as insurers
benefit from valuation gains on their stock holdings when the
market is rising, one hedge fund manager said.
"I am particularly interested in non-life insurance
companies because of their large equity holdings and a premium
rate hike early this year," he said.
He holds insurer NKSJ Holdings Inc due to
relatively cheap valuations.
"I also like Sony, whose stock price corrected after its
poor results early this month. A structural reform is also
expected thanks to Third Point's interest in the company,
suggesting a change in its fundamentals in the future."
Activist investor Daniel Loeb, founder of hedge fund Third
Point LLC, which held a 1.64 percent direct interest in Sony
shares as of the end of September, recently expressed positive
views about the Japanese economy.
He also said the hedge fund's investment in Sony had also
been a bet on the Japanese government's growth policies.
But other portfolio managers remain cautious because when
the economy improves, a stronger dollar could also spell trouble
for Japanese companies that make a large chunk of their
electronics parts and products overseas.
"With strong U.S. demand, I am positive with auto stocks
because some of them manufacture in Japan and export to the
U.S.," said Fumio Matsumoto, a fund manager at T&D Asset
Management. "But for electric appliance companies, they make
products in emerging countries, so the rising dollar could hurt
procurement costs depending on what the converting currency is."
Carmakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd, which makes Subaru cars, will likely
benefit as they have big exposure in the U.S. market, he said.
