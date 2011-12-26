BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings elects Andrew L. Tan as chairman of board
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 26 Volume on Japan's Topix index hit its lowest level this year on Monday, as major overseas markets were closed for extended Christmas holidays.
Only 904.2 million shares changed hands on the main board, the lowest level for 2011.
* Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash