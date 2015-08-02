Aug 2 Fuji Heavy Industries, the parent
company of automaker Subaru, has told its network of suppliers
that it expects them to treat workers fairly and to uphold
"human rights and international standards of behavior."
"Fuji Heavy Industries does not condone the exploitation of
any class of worker, either in its own operations or within its
supply chain," the company said in a statement released on
Friday by its U.S. marketing and sales affiliate, Subaru of
America.
"Our supply chain network has been made aware of our policy
and expectations," it said.
The Subaru statement came in response to a Reuters
investigation of factory conditions at Subaru and its suppliers
in Japan published last week. The report found widespread
employment of asylum seekers and other cheap foreign laborers
from Africa and Asia.
Those workers complained of working conditions that included
lower wages than Japanese laborers doing equivalent work, a lack
of safeguards and abuses at the hands of labor brokers who
charge up to a third of their wages to place them in
Subaru-related jobs, Reuters found.
Fuji Heavy said it "expects all employees to be treated
fairly, with dignity and respect and to be provided with
appropriate workplace protections." It said its policies called
for respect for "human rights and international standards of
behavior and the ethical standards of our stakeholders."
