(This is a sidebar to a Special Report, "Subaru's secret:
Low-paid foreign workers power an export boom")
By Thomas Wilson, Antoni Slodkowski and Mari Saito
OTA, Japan, July 28 Afghan children studying at
a madrassa, Catholic mass in seven languages, workers from over
sixty countries.
It's not New York, but Ota, a town north of Tokyo with an
economy powered by Japanese automaker Subaru. It's here that
Subaru's parent company, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, got its
start building engines and the Hayate fighter plane for the
Imperial Army in the 1940s. A recent influx of foreigners has
transformed the Subaru hub, making it a rare example of
multiculturalism in a country stubbornly resistant to
immigration.
Drawn by the prospect of jobs in factories supplying
Subaru's export-driven boom, Ota's foreigners - many of them
asylum seekers and indebted trainees - work long hours for low
pay. Some have established communities centered around mosques
and churches. But others feel alienated by punishing work
schedules and scant assistance with Japanese language from the
town's authorities, they say in interviews.
Ota's history with foreign laborers dates back to the late
1980s, when a short-staffed Subaru invited descendants of
Japanese immigrants to Brazil to fill its busy production lines
under a special visa category. They took jobs that Japanese
workers shunned, including many at Subaru's factories.
Around the same time the Brazilians were arriving, Asian
migrants also came to work in Japan, entering on tourist visas
and staying without papers. A crackdown on visa overstayers cut
the number from 224,000 in 2002 to 59,000 in 2014, according to
government data.
A GLOBAL CROSSROADS
Since 2012, the foreign population of Ota and neighboring
Isesaki has grown to over 18,000, almost three times the
national ratio of Japanese to foreigners. The town, with a
population of 222,000, is home to 63 nationalities, municipal
data show.
In Ota's center, a rundown concrete grid south of Subaru's
main plant, a remittance store does brisk trade wiring money to
countries in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
A few streets away is the town's kilometre-long red light
district. Over 10 percent of Ota's foreigners are women from the
Philippines, many of whom work in the clubs and bars advertising
"newly arrived" women that line the wide street.
There is little interaction between Ota's newcomers and its
Japanese residents. "All the workers do is go back and forth
between their dorms and the factories," Ota mayor Masayoshi
Shimizu told Reuters.
The center of Ota is quiet six days a week. On Sundays, for
many their only rest day, foreign workers mill around the train
station, or congregate at churches and mosques. Ota's Catholic
church offers mass in Tagalog, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Spanish,
English, Japanese and Korean. Its pastor, Father Kim, is from
South Korea.
In Ota's auto industry, labor brokers and a manager at a
Subaru supplier said ethnicity plays a part in how workers are
placed: Japanese workers are at the top of the chain, followed
by Brazilians of Japanese descent, who have been in the country
longer under a special visa category and can speak the language.
They're followed by South Asians, many of them asylum seekers,
and lastly, African workers at the bottom of the pyramid.
An executive at one local manufacturer said he favored
asylum seekers from Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh, who
he said are more willing to take on difficult jobs for lower
pay.
"We carefully examined the matter and confirmed that this
was not the case," Subaru said in a written response to
questions from Reuters.
On the outskirts of the town, men in traditional Islamic
dress spill out of the Darussalam mosque after prayers, heading
to a halal cafe for a meal of chicken with saffron rice. Afghan
women in burqas take their children to a madrassa next door.
A community of Muslims from countries including Mali, Yemen
and Afghanistan has taken root around the mosque, said Abdullah,
its Japanese imam.
"Many here don't speak Japanese or each other's languages,"
he said. "But we pray, sleep and cook together."
(Edited by Peter Hirschberg.)