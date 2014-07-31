By Elaine Lies and Ami Miyazaki
| INAZAWA, Japan
INAZAWA, Japan Aug 1 Sumo wrestler Osunaarashi
was a large, muscular Egyptian teenager with a passion for body
building when a friend recommended he try the ancient Japanese
sport of sumo. But it was a hard sell.
"This sport is about two elephants pushing each other," he
recalls thinking. "I'm a body builder, man. It's so ugly for me,
I will never do it."
Now Osunaarashi, 22, is the first Egyptian, first African,
first Arab and first Muslim to muscle his way into sumo's
professional ranks, so proud of his heritage that he observed
the Ramadan fast during a just-ended tournament.
This meant neither eating nor drinking from 3 a.m to 7 p.m.
despite grappling with wrestlers whose weight averaged 150 kg
(330 lbs) in temperatures up to 33 C (91 F)
"The food was not a problem, but water was. It was the
hardest part," Osunaarashi told Reuters in an extremely rare
interview at his lively sumo "stable", as the wrestlers' gym and
residence is called, just outside the central city of Nagoya.
"Without Ramadan, I just have a small headache after the
fight. But in Ramadan, in this tournament, every day I have a
really strong headache that I never had before."
Bulking up is one of the principles of sumo, which pits two
giant, glowering wrestlers, clad in loincloths, against each
other. Bouts take place on a raised sand ring and the first
wrestler forced out loses, with the outcome decided in seconds.
Slapping is permitted, punching and hair-pulling are not.
Sumo tournaments are broadcast daily, but fight for audience
with sports like soccer. It has trouble attracting new wrestlers
within Japan as the rigours of daily life scare off enthusiasts.
Wrestlers down mammoth, protein-laden meals, often followed
by naps. But Osunaarashi, whose sumo name means "Giant
Sandstorm," forewent this during Ramadan, trimming some 5 kg
from his 156-kg, 1.88-metre (6 ft 2 inch) frame.
"You just have to do it," he said as younger wrestlers made
lunch and sang along to a television. As is customary while
relaxing, many wore only underwear - patterned boxer shorts -
though Osunaarashi wore a green yukata, an informal kimono.
He shrugged off the fast as another challenge in adapting to
the tradition-bound, 1,500 year-old sport.
"It's part of life," he said.
"THAT UGLY SPORT"
Born Abdelrahman Shalan near Cairo, he began body building
at 11 and was 14 when he saw a fellow enthusiast do an unusual
high, straight leg lift followed by a stomp. He asked if the man
needed help, only to be told it was an iconic sumo move.
Persuaded to try "that ugly sport", the teen eyed potential
opponents at the sumo gym and expected to win.
"Then they made me fight the lightest weight. I was 120 kg,
he was 60 kg. He kicked my arse seven times," he said.
"When I went back home, even before taking a shower I opened
my computer to know the meaning of sumo ... at 11 or 12 at
night. I finished at eight in the morning."
He sought ways of getting to Japan while training and
studying accounting. He finally made it in 2011 after winning
several international amateur tournaments.
Although half the top division wrestlers are foreign, mainly
Mongolian, he was rejected by six stables before the Otake
stable took him on.
There followed months of gruelling training and adapting to
the language and traditions of communal life, including chores
like cleaning toilets and preparing meals. Even Japan's
ubiquitous bows seemed odd.
"In Egypt, when you greet somebody, you don't really bow
your head. We always said you just do this for God, you don't do
this for other men," Osunaarashi said.
Within two years, he made it to the top "makuuchi" division.
By the most recent tournament, he was aiming for promotion to
the fourth of nine ranks, an achievement that would improve his
earnings and lifestyle.
His ultimate goal is to become a yokozuna grand champion,
and he dreams of lifting the Emperor's Cup for winning a
tournament. He beat two yokozuna this tournament.
Osunaarashi fell one match short of a winning record, but
remains determined to make history.
"I have to make my parents, my family, my country proud of
me," he said. "I have to prove (myself) to the people who said,
'We don't need you.'"
