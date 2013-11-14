TOKYO Nov 15 Japanese companies are
enthusiastic about Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic-growth
plans, although they remain cautious about boosting wages or
investment - two elements that are key to securing a sustainable
recovery, a Reuters survey showed.
The Japan Inc brownie points for Abe come nearly exactly one
year after he jolted financial markets with an election campaign
that promised bold policies and then followed through with
massive monetary easing and hefty fiscal spending.
Companies are now enamoured with the potential of the third
stage in "Abenomics" - a planned slew of reforms encompassing
tax, labour and deregulation, saying they are hopeful the
measures will provide a catalyst for change.
"We are not in complete agreement, but we feel that just
creating the sense that business conditions are improving is a
step forward," wrote an executive at a metals and machinery
firm.
That sentiment was echoed by many firms in the Reuters
Corporate Survey, which showed nearly three-fourths of the 247
companies answering a question on Abe's growth strategy said it
was "commendable" or "very commendable".
Abe's monetary and fiscal policies aimed at breaking a
15-year run of deflation and tepid growth helped lift Tokyo
stocks 72 percent and push the yen down 20 percent over the past
year.
In recent months, however, financial markets have greeted
Abe's longer-term growth strategy with more scepticism,
believing many of the reform measures will be watered down.
A GLASS ONE-QUARTER FULL
The survey showed it was much less clear how far Japan Inc
will follow through with action that Abe's policies are designed
to spur.
About one-fourth of the companies in the survey, conducted
from Oct. 25 to Nov. 11, said they will boost capital spending -
a result that underlines that some progress has been made.
"The biggest change from a year ago is that firm's outlooks
for the future have gotten brighter, the biggest part of that
being that many have increased their capital investment plans,"
said Akihiro Morishige, an economist at Mitsubishi Research
Institute who reviewed the poll results.
But at the same time, that one quarter of companies is not
enough to ensure a lasting recovery and recent business
investment figures have been disappointing.
Capital spending has climbed for three straight quarters but
only showed growth of 0.2 percent in July-September, well below
expectations, while core machinery orders, a key predictor of
capital spending, fell more than expected in September, data
this week showed.
In response to the same question on how business plans may
change - a question that allowed for multiple answers - one
quarter of companies also said they plan to strengthen their
domestic businesses, another small feather for the Abenomics
cap.
But just 8 percent said they would raise wages. The portion
of companies that plans to lift their number of permanent
employees was also only 8 percent.
HARD TO ENACT
The mixed results come as Abe struggles to deliver on his
growth strategy, key parts of which are currently before
parliament.
He watered down a plan to cut Japan's corporate tax rate,
making it a longer-term goal, on resistance from the Finance
Ministry, which is trying to rein in the country's runaway debt.
A plan to create "special zones" where firms can enjoy tax
breaks and exemptions from regulations also faced resistance. A
provision to relax labour rules in the proposed zones, making it
easier for companies to lay off employees, faltered after an
outcry from media and labour unions that it would undermine
Japan's highly prized job security.
One unambiguous success for Abenomics has been the yen -
which has weakened to around 100 yen to the dollar from 79 yen a
year ago, making Japan's exports more profitable and inflating
the value of overseas earnings in terms of the local currency.
Just over half the companies in the Reuters survey said they
prefer the yen to trade around current levels with a further
one-fourth favouring a slightly stronger yen. Over 60 percent
forecast the yen will stabilize around current levels for the
six months to March.
The poll was taken alongside the monthly Reuters Tankan
survey, which showed on Thursday that confidence among Japanese
firms rose for the first time in three months in November and is
seen improving further over the next three months.
The corporate survey, which is conducted by Nikkei Research
for Reuters, polls upper management at 400 companies each
capitalised at more than 1 billion yen. The firms, split evenly
between manufacturers and non-manufacturers, provide responses
on condition of anonymity.