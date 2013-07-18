* Most respondents want LDP to win but be reined in
TOKYO, July 19 Japanese firms want Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's party to win Sunday's election, but they
worry a big victory will allow him to prioritise nationalist
policies at the expense of building on gains wrought by his
aggressive stimulus measures, a Reuters poll showed.
The Reuters Corporate Survey underscored the caution that
has kept Japan Inc from raising wages or aggressively increasing
capital spending, even as "Abenomics" has sent cheers through
the Tokyo stock market and begun boosting growth and profits.
Lower corporate taxes, effective structural reform and
better relations with China and Korea top Japanese firms'
wishlist, the survey of upper management at 400 companies
conducted July 1-12 showed.
But it also showed that they expect taxes and deregulation
to take a backseat to revising Japan's pacifist constitution -
an issue dear to Abe's heart - if he cements his hold on
government. That in turn would further test relations with
Beijing and Seoul, already frosty over competing claims to
several small islands.
"We want a stable government that puts priority on the
economy, but if the LDP wins too big, there is a danger that too
much focus will be on things other than the economy," wrote one
respondent at a transportation company.
Abe is headed for a resounding win in the vote for the upper
house of parliament, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party
and its coalition partner New Komeito likely to win more than 70
of the 121 seats up for grabs, according to polls taken by local
media.
While some 40 percent of the 263 companies answering
questions about preferred election choices were supportive of
the LDP having a majority, most respondents did not want the
ruling party unfettered.
Forty-six percent said they would like the LDP to hold a
majority with their Buddhist-backed coalition partner. Another
10 percent said they wanted the LDP to have the most seats in
the upper house but not a majority.
"We need the Komeito to rein in a hardening in the
government's foreign policy stance towards Asia," a machinery
company wrote.
Fresh in corporate minds is last year's territorial row
between Japan and China, which led to violent protests and calls
for boycotts of Japanese products in China. Brands like Toyota
Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co saw their sales
plummet in the subsequent months.
"The so-called 'China Risk' or 'Korean Risk' is becoming a
worry for (Japanese) management, said Shintaro Okuno, a partner
at consultants Bain & Company Japan.
"And the combination with organic issues, particularly the
ones China has - surging wages, pollution, political instability
- are creating concerns for Japanese management about whether or
not they should increase investment in or exposure to China," he
added.
The poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research also
showed that their concerns about Japan's debt levels have
increased.
Abe's hyper-easy monetary policies, while weakening the yen
and boosting stocks, have also roiled bond markets in a country
where sovereign debt amounts to more than double GDP.
Some 68 percent of respondents in the corporate poll saw a
European-style debt crisis erupting within a decade, up from 57
percent in the survey six months ago.
And while expectations are high that Abe will tackle free
trade issues, many respondents also expressed dissatisfaction
with the pace of structural reform - another key platform for
Abe but one that has failed to yield much in the way of
specifics.
"The path to economic growth lies in deregulation. We
especially don't want the government to bow to the political
power of vested interests," wrote one electronics firm.
The Reuters Corporate Survey is conducted in tandem with the
Reuters Tankan survey, which showed the mood amongst Japanese
manufacturers slid in July for the first time in eight months on
worries about an economic slowdown in China.
Companies polled are each capitalised at more than 1 billion
yen. The firms, which are split evenly between manufacturers and
non-manufacturers, are not required to answer every question,
and provide responses on condition of anonymity.
