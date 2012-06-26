* Lower house passes plan to double sales tax
* Break-up threatens Democrats after 57 MPs vote against
* Noda could lose majority if 54 or more dissenters defect
* Tax plan seen as first step in fiscal reform
* Rebel Ozawa suggests no immediate plan to quit party
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, June 26 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda faced on Tuesday a split in his party that could trigger a
snap election after his signature tax-increase plan cleared
parliament's lower house despite its rejection by a group of
ruling party rebels.
The plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent over three
years is seen as a first step towards curbing Japan's
snowballing public debt, which already exceeds two years' worth
of its economic output, a record for an industrialised nation.
A compromise struck with the opposition in mid-June allowed
Noda to break months of policy gridlock and secure the plan's
comfortable passage through the lower house.
But 57 ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) members of
parliament cast blue ballots as they passed in procession in
front of the house speaker, showing a vote against the bill.
If 54 or more of them left the party as a result, the
Democrats would lose their majority in the more powerful lower
house, raising the prospect of an election well before the next
one is due by mid-2013.
In a culmination of days of scrutiny of the Democrats'
scramble for unity, several television channels broadcast the
vote and the tally live, highlighting the number of DPJ members
voting against the tax.
Critics, led by former Democrat leader Ichiro Ozawa, 70,
credited for masterminding the party's 2009 election triumph,
argue the tax increase is a departure from a party platform that
promised to curb the powerful bureaucracy and cut wasteful
spending before raising taxes.
Many people are also wary of raising the tax at a time when
Japan's recovery from last year's triple blow of a big
earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis is not yet assured.
But Noda said Japan had no time to waste.
"We've always been delaying decisions," he told a news
conference. "I want to create a political environment where we
don't put off decisions. Approval at the lower house today is a
big step forward in this direction."
"DECISIVE MEASURES"
Ozawa's criticism of the tax plan stirred speculation that
he planned to form a new party with his followers. But after the
vote, he said he would try one more time to convince fellow
Democrats to ditch the plan before deciding what to do next.
"I will make the final decision after making my last
effort," the veteran dealmaker said.
Political commentators said much would depend on what the
party leadership would do with the rebels. Noda said they would
be dealt with "strictly", but it was not clear whether the
Democrats would go as far as expel them, something they have not
done in the past with dissenters.
A senior Democrat official said the party would make a
decision well before the tax bill goes to the upper house.
Moody's ratings agency and market analysts welcomed the
passage of the tax plan as a long overdue step in a long road to
fiscal health.
"After years of policy drift, the government has taken
decisive measures to address its fiscal deficit," Tom Byrne,
Moody's senior vice president and regional credit officer for
Asia and the Middle East told a news conference.
Analysts welcomed the vote but said the deepening rift in
the ruling party was a cause for concern with the future of
Noda's cabinet and further reforms in doubt.
"It looks certain that the sales tax bill will pass the
upper house by mid-August," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief
strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But the positive factor could be more than offset by
ensuing political turmoil."
The loss of a majority could prompt Noda to call a snap
election, which opinion polls suggest the Democrats would lose
badly.
But the rival Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is also likely
to come out well short of a majority and an inconclusive
election could spell more uncertainty and political paralysis.
Japan has been hit by a string of credit downgrades in the
past two years largely because of its failure to make progress
in tackling its debt.
While the tax plan's approval marks a milestone for a nation
long trapped in a cycle of revolving-door governments and
policy gridlock, it comes at a political and economic price.
Many Democrats feel they ended up essentially adopting
policies of the LDP they ousted three years ago.
The compromise that paved the way for the tax deal also put
on the back burner any serious debate about the shape of pension
and healthcare reform essential to restoring fiscal health.