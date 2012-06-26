TOKYO, June 26 Japan's lower house approved a
plan to double the sales tax on Tuesday to help curb the
nation's snowballing debt following a breakthrough deal between
the ruling bloc and the opposition.
But the compromise, which helped Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda end months of policy gridlock, could split his Democratic
Party after public broadcaster NHK reported that 57 of its
lawmakers failed to back the bill.
If 54 or more of them leave the party, the Democrats will
lose their majority in the more powerful lower house, raising
the prospect of an early election well before the chamber's term
ends in the summer of 2013.
The plan to double the tax to 10 percent by October 2015 was
passed by 363 to 96 votes and should also clear the
opposition-controlled upper house.