By Teppei Kasai
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese shipments of traditional
flip-phones rose in 2014 for the first time in seven years while
smartphone shipments fell, highlighting Japanese consumers'
tenacious attachment to the familiar and typically less
expensive older models.
Dubbed "Galapagos" phones because they have evolved to meet
unique Japanese standards and tastes, flip-phone shipments rose
5.7 percent to 10.58 million in 2014, data from market
researcher MM Research Institute Ltd shows. Smartphone shipments
fell 5.3 percent to 27.70 million, down for a second year.
Users in Japan pay some of the highest smartphone fees among
developed nations, the telecommunications ministry says, while
flip-phone rates are among the lowest. Many Japanese accustomed
to years of deflation are content with old-style flip-phones
offering voice calling, email and in most cases basic Internet
services.
Japanese electronics companies Panasonic Corp and
NEC Corp have pulled out of the consumer smartphone
business, unable to compete with dominant brands Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. They still
make flip-phones, though, competing in a crowded market with
Fujitsu Ltd and Sharp Corp, among others.
But with a mobile penetration rate of 98.5 percent, or 125
million subscriptions, there is little scope for significant
overall growth in Japan's mobile market, MM Research said.
"Smartphones are also peaking in terms of functionality and they
tend to last a long time as well, so there are fewer renewals,"
said MM Research Executive Analyst Hideaki Yokota. He said 2014
was a particularly strong year for renewals in the subscription
cycle for flip-phones, suggesting that last year's growth may
not be repeated this year.
