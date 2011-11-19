TOKYO Nov 19 Enryakuji Temple, one of
Japan's most prestigious temples near the ancient capital Kyoto,
has refused to allow members of Japan's biggest organised crime
syndicate to pay their respects there, an official said on
Saturday.
The temple's refusal follows a request from police, who are
cracking down on yakuza gangsters nationwide. News of the
temple's refusal was reported widely by Japanese media amid
speculation that organised crime was somehow involved in an
accounting scandal at Japan's disgraced Olympus.
Members of Yamaguchi gumi group have made annual visits to
the temple each August. In June, the temple in the Shiga
prefecture of eastern Japan told the group they would not be
welcome this year, said an official from he temple.
The Enryakuji temple keeps spiritual tablets from Yamaguchi
gumi's late leaders, the official said. The tablets are wooden
bars on which the Buddhist names of sick members are printed and
are used for memorial services.
"We allowed them to visit the temple because we wanted to
give family members ... an opportunity to pay a visit," said
the official, who asked not to be named. "But in the past four
years we have only seen the group members visiting, which is
different from the original purpose," he said.
The temple also wanted to cooperate with police in cracking
down on organised crime groups, he said.
Japanese authorities are investigating Olympus after the
maker of cameras and endoscopes admitted it hid investment
losses for decades using funds from acquisition deals.
A unit from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's
organised crime division has joined the investigation, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
Links between companies, "yakuza" gangsters and politicians
have a long tradition in Japan. Authorities have been trying to
crack down for decades, most recently with laws targeting not
only crime syndicates but firms that do business with them.
A 2010 report by the National Police Agency listed 22
designated crime syndicates, complete with their logos and the
addresses of their headquarters.
Full and "associate" members totalled 80,900, down from
88,600 in 1990, of which almost half were members of the
Yamaguchi-gumi, which is based in Kobe in western Japan.
