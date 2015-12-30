* 13th century Eiheiji temple joins Mori to build new hotel
By Junko Fujita
EIHEIJI, Japan Dec 30 Deep in a forest near
Japan's western shore, a 13th century Buddhist temple where
Steve Jobs once dreamed of becoming a Zen monk has teamed up
with a Tokyo skyscraper builder to seek the commercial
enlightenment of foreign tourist dollars.
As a weak yen fuels record tourism, Eiheiji temple, local
authorities and Mori Building Co, behind some of
Tokyo's glitziest retail palaces, plan to redevelop the site
including an $11 million hotel nearby. From there, a new path
will be built leading visitors to the spartan site that
intrigued the Apple Inc guru.
Japan's temples have long been business and tech-savvy,
offering lucrative services like funerals while courting
domestic tourists - a recent Eiheiji exhibition featured video
from a drone operated by a monk. But compared to other parts of
the world, religious sites outside centres like Kyoto have been
slow to target mass foreign tourism.
What's changed is a shrinking population using temples less,
crimping revenue just as annual overseas tourist numbers surge
toward Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of 20 million well ahead
of a target date of 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympics. Japan's
farther-flung regions, long suffering a rural exodus, now want a
piece of an influx led by visitors from China, South Korea and
Taiwan that is bolstering big-city economies.
"Eiheiji is a monastery that has been isolated from the rest
of the world," said the Rev Shodo Kobayashi, a deputy
administrator at the temple. "But we cannot be divorced from our
community forever. We need to respond to the needs of local
governments to increase tourists."
Eiheiji needs money to support monks in the kind of
intensive Zen retreat training that once appealed to Steve Jobs.
But visitor numbers have skidded to less than half a million a
year, nearly two-thirds below a late-1980s peak when groups
tours organised by Japanese companies and neighbourhood
associations were at the height of their popularity.
For the temple and local authorities, a new bullet train
line that connects Tokyo with neighbouring Kanazawa offers a
lifeline. The picturesque castle town just over 50 miles away is
seeing a surge in foreign tourists whisked from Tokyo in just
over 2 and a half hours.
The temple aims to spend 1.3 billion yen to build a
two-storey hotel offering modern comforts - including alcohol -
to 80 guests in the adjacent Eiheiji town, while the surrounding
Fukui prefecture's authorities will redevelop the path leading
to the temple in a project to be completed by 2020.
"With a place to stay the night, tourists will spend more
time and money," said Shouji Kawakami, an Eiheiji town official.
Local officials hope to double the number of visitors to the
temple by 2025.
'VERY CHALLENGING'
For Yasuo Sasaki, head of the promotions department at Fukui
prefecture, the stakes go beyond tourism itself. "We need to
strengthen our brand power to attract more tourists," Sasaki
said, "then we could revive our economy and people in Fukui will
regain pride and confidence."
It's an ambition shares by many of Japan's less-travelled
cities and towns, largely left behind while the Tokyo metropolis
continues to grow in economic power.
But while these places invest in new facilities, for Kosuke
Motani, chief senior economist at Japan Research Institute, it
will remain difficult for locations that have fallen out of
favour with domestic tourists to see a return.
"In order for them to attract foreign tourists, they need to
have something very unique," said Motani. "It is very
challenging for places that were deserted by Japanese people to
attract foreign tourists."
Still, some say foreign tourists can, and will come.
At Chusonji temple, a Unesco World Heritage site in the
northeastern prefecture of Iwate that traces its roots back
nearly 1,200 years, promotions aimed at attracting visitors from
Taiwan and Thailand are paying off, and will be stepped up, said
senior temple priest Kaisyun Chiba. A broad central government
push to encourage visitors to Japan is also helping, he said.
"We have been making efforts to attract tourists but we
haven't done enough," said Chiba. "How hard we try to attract
them would be a key for the future."
Back at Eiheiji, shaven-headed monks in black robes will
continue to go about centuries-old rituals. But those interested
in joining their austere training regime may be discouraged by
Steve Jobs' conclusion after consulting his spiritual advisor,
an Eiheiji-trained monk who also performed his marriage service.
"He said there is nothing over there that isn't here, and he
was correct," the former Apple leader told writer Walter
Isaacson in his authorised biography, "Steve Jobs". "I learned
the truth of the Zen saying that if you are willing to travel
around the world to meet a teacher, one will appear next door."
($1 = 120.9200 yen)
