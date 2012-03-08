(Adds trade minister comments on capital injection)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, March 8 Major creditors of Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco) are ready to lend the
loss-making utility 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) if they
approve its turnaround plan, bank sources said on Thursday.
On capital injection into the utility -- another major issue
in Tepco's turnaround process -- trade minister Yukio Edano said
the government intends to pick its top management following the
injection of taxpayers' money, indicating he is seeking a
majority of voting rights.
The lenders are concerned whether two conditions -- raising
power tariffs and restarting Tepco's nuclear power plants -- can
be met in the face of public and political opposition following
the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster a year ago.
Sources said the most likely option under discussion is for
Tokyo Electric to issue bonds backed by collateral to the
lenders in exchange for the funds.
"We have a fiduciary duty to our clients and shareholders,"
said a banking source.
"We cannot make a commitment when we are not sure about
these things. We could get sued if things do not turn out as we
expect and we cannot recover our loans," said the source, who is
not authorised to discuss the matter publicly so did not want to
be identified.
Tepco said on Feb. 13 it would make a group net loss in the
year to March 31 of 695 billion yen after its Fukushima plant
was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami that triggered the
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.
It left the firm with huge clean-up, compensation and
decommissioning costs.
The crisis also prompted Japan to scrap a plan to boost
atomic power to meet more than half of electricity demand by
2030 from about 30 per cent before the accident. It plans to
craft a new energy policy by summer.
Most of Japan's nuclear reactors are shut down over public
safety fears and may not reopen in time for the peak summer
months. Tepco's last remaining operating reactor will be shut
for maintenance on March 26.
Unless the two conditions are met, bankers say Tepco is
unlikely to return to profitability in the near future, much
less repay its debts. With nuclear plants shut down, Tokyo
Electric and other utilities are importing expensive fuel to
fire power stations, adding to operating costs.
FIGHT OVER CONTROL
One concern of lenders is that Edano may demand a much
smaller rate hike for retail users than the company wants, or
even reject a tariff increase outright.
Edano has been fighting with Tepco over how much say the
government will have in the utility's management in exchange for
what would be one of the world's largest bailouts outside the
banking sector.
Edano, who holds the energy portfolio, told reporters, "If
we are to inject capital into Tepco, that means we will be an
owner of Tepco. So, naturally, we will exercise our right as a
shareholder in deciding who should run the company."
Japanese law defines that shareholders with a majority of
voting rights can select board members.
The government set up a bailout body last year to help Tepco
pay for compensation for nuclear damage and the two are set to
finalise a turnaround plan this month, which will include an
injection of about 1 trillion yen in public funds.
Lenders, including the company's main creditor Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp, are planning to provide about 500
billion yen in new loans, 400 billion yen in credit lines and to
roll over 170 billion yen in existing loans, three banking
sources familiar with the matter said.
State-run Development Bank of Japan is likely to provide the
bulk of the new loans, the sources said.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank
and major trust banks and life insurance companies will
also participate, the sources said. The plan is due to be
submitted for government approval.
UNCERTAINTY
Some lenders are seeking reassurance about Tepco's viability
before committing new loans.
"There are still too many uncertain factors," said a banking
source.
Tepco, which provides power to about 45 million people in
the Tokyo area, has already announced plans for a 17 percent
rate hike for business users . Tariffs for households,
though, are regulated by the government.
"Before we make loans, we have to make sure borrowers can
pay them back. And we have to study the possibility of debt
rescheduling or a waiver," said an executive at a life insurance
firm with loans to Tokyo Electric.
($1=80.835 yen)
