* Lowers 2011/12 oil use outlook to 139,000 bpd
* Sees record gas consumption following March quake
* Not considering selling power plants - VP Fujimoto
TOKYO, Jan 12 Tokyo Electric Power Co
on Thursday trimmed its oil consumption outlook for
this business year, but it bumped up its gas use plans to a
fresh record high to make up for lost nuclear output after the
earthquake last March destroyed its Fukushima Daiichi plant.
The company, also known as Tepco, is still reeling from the
Fukushima disaster, the world's worst atomic accident in 25
years, and has just two of its 17 reactors operating.
Tepco projected oil consumption of 8.09 million kilolitres
(139,000 barrels per day) for the year ending March 31, down
from its November outlook of 8.44 million kl, but up from 4.75
million kl a year earlier, Takashi Fujimoto, a vice president at
the utility, told reporters.
The company also projected gas use equivalent to a record
22.67 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), up from its
November outlook of 22.6 million tonnes.
Japan's biggest utility has been struggling with
compensating victims of the disaster and soaring fuel costs, and
is not considering selling any power plants at the moment,
Fujimoto added.
The company has been trying to secure its fuel requirements
for the summer, he said, adding that it may become difficult to
fill its needs should its losses deepen.
Tepco does not buy Iranian crude oil for power generation,
and the impact of new U.S. sanctions on Iran had little impact
on the company, Fujimoto said.
The following table shows the company's fuel consumption
plans for the current business year ending March 31, versus
figures for the same period a year earlier.
Oil, which comprises crude and low-sulphur fuel oil, is in
thousands of kilolitres, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
thermal coal are in thousands of tonnes. One kilolitre equals
about 6.2898 barrels.
Period Oil LNG Thermal coal
FY2011/12 8,090 22,670 3,200
FY2010/11 4,753 19,462 3,017
