* Lowers 2011/12 oil use outlook to 139,000 bpd * Sees record gas consumption following March quake * Not considering selling power plants - VP Fujimoto (Adds details, table) TOKYO, Jan 12 Tokyo Electric Power Co on Thursday trimmed its oil consumption outlook for this business year, but it bumped up its gas use plans to a fresh record high to make up for lost nuclear output after the earthquake last March destroyed its Fukushima Daiichi plant. The company, also known as Tepco, is still reeling from the Fukushima disaster, the world's worst atomic accident in 25 years, and has just two of its 17 reactors operating. Tepco projected oil consumption of 8.09 million kilolitres (139,000 barrels per day) for the year ending March 31, down from its November outlook of 8.44 million kl, but up from 4.75 million kl a year earlier, Takashi Fujimoto, a vice president at the utility, told reporters. The company also projected gas use equivalent to a record 22.67 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), up from its November outlook of 22.6 million tonnes. Japan's biggest utility has been struggling with compensating victims of the disaster and soaring fuel costs, and is not considering selling any power plants at the moment, Fujimoto added. The company has been trying to secure its fuel requirements for the summer, he said, adding that it may become difficult to fill its needs should its losses deepen. Tepco does not buy Iranian crude oil for power generation, and the impact of new U.S. sanctions on Iran had little impact on the company, Fujimoto said. The following table shows the company's fuel consumption plans for the current business year ending March 31, versus figures for the same period a year earlier. Oil, which comprises crude and low-sulphur fuel oil, is in thousands of kilolitres, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal are in thousands of tonnes. One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels. Period Oil LNG Thermal coal FY2011/12 8,090 22,670 3,200 FY2010/11 4,753 19,462 3,017 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)