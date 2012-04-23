TOKYO, April 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has accepted a proposal that the government will take a majority stake in the utility in return for an injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in public funds in July, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The government and Tepco, the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant, have been in dispute over how much say the government will have in the utility's management in exchange for what would be one of the world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)