Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
TOKYO, April 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has accepted a proposal that the government will take a majority stake in the utility in return for an injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in public funds in July, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
The government and Tepco, the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant, have been in dispute over how much say the government will have in the utility's management in exchange for what would be one of the world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.