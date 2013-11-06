TOKYO Nov 6 Tokyo Electric Power Co,
the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear station, will
propose restarting another of its atomic plants next July in a
new business plan to be released in December, the Yomiuri
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The indefinite closure of the firm's Kashiwazaki Kariwa, the
world's biggest nuclear plant, has saddled it with high fossil
fuel costs as it flounders with a fraught clean up at the
Fukushima Daiichi station, which had three reactor meltdowns
after a quake and tsunami in 2011.
The company, known as Tepco, is rewriting a business revival
plan following $27 billion of losses from the disaster, which
included restarting reactors at the Kashiwazaki station
northwest of Tokyo as a central element. But it faces an
uncertain future as the government has threatened to split it
up.
Tepco will outline to its creditors as early as mid-November
projected incomes and expenditures based on the revised restart
plan to get approval for a new loan worth 300 billion yen ($3.04
billion), the Yomiuri said, without citing sources.
The restructuring plan will list July 2014 as the target
restart for the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at Kashiwazaki, as well
as plans to restart the No. 1 and No. 5 reactors at the plant,
the Yomiuri said. In its earlier plan, Tepco had hoped to
restart the first unit from April this year.
The utility in September filed an application to restart two
of the plant's seven reactors.
But the regulator Nuclear Regulation Authority has said
Tepco needs to prioritise cleanup efforts at the Fukushima plant
before working to restart Kashiwazaki.
A Tepco spokesmen told Reuters that the company had not
finalised the plan, adding that a restart date remained
uncertain due to ongoing safety assessments and the need for
local government backing.
Even if Tepco wins approval from regulators, it faces high
hurdles as the local governor, who can block the restart, has
said the utility must give a fuller account of the Fukushima
disaster before restarting Kashiwazaki.
Japan plans to start up 14 new gas and coal-fired power
plants by the end of 2014, allowing a switch away from pricey
oil, as Tokyo struggles with the shutdown of nuclear reactors
and energy imports drive a record trade deficit.
($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Joseph Radford)