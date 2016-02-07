(Refiles to remove EMBARGO tag in headline, no other change to
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO Feb 8 The Japanese government fund may
reduce its stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co to below 50
percent in 2017 if the company achieves its goals including its
first bond issuance in six years, the company's president said.
Tepco was saved from bankruptcy by the government in 2012
following reactor meltdowns at its Fukushima-Daiichi plant after
an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Tepco, owned 50.1 percent by the government fund, will be
vetted in March 2017 to see if the targets set by Tokyo have
been achieved. Then the government may lower its stake to below
50 percent next year and in stages to zero by early 2030s.
"The process for attaining the goals is progressing
smoothly," Tepco President Naomi Hirose told a group of
reporters on Friday. "We are not optimistic but the situation is
not disastrous."
Almost five years after the disaster, Tepco has lowered
radiation levels at the plant and increased substantially the
areas where workers can walk around with no full-face masks on,
he said.
Asked whether Fukushima-Daiichi plant's decommissioning will
complete within 40 years as planned, he said: "That's a tough
question. But once the fuel debris is removed, the risks would
fall dramatically."
The Fukushima disaster had led to the shutdown of all of
Japan's reactors for stringent safety checks, forcing operators
to import record amounts of coal and expensive LNG for power
generation.
Tepco recently made a step forward in restarting its
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant after clearing a key hurdle on
quake projections. But its original goal to restart two reactors
in 2014 has been indefinitely delayed due to time-consuming
safety checks by the regulator.
Tepco posted a record recurring profit in the nine months to
December, not relying on nuclear power generation, helped by the
significant savings in fuel procurement and a lag of several
months for the effect of falling energy prices to be passed on
to consumers.
"It is difficult to post sustainable profits without nuclear
power," Hirose said, adding if oil spiked to $50 a barrel it
would be worse off financially.
Ahead of the 8.1 trillion yen ($69 billion) retail power
sector liberalisation from April, Tepco anticipates that its
lion's share will be eroded. But it aims to complement that by
entering other monopolies' turfs, winning overseas power
business and entering city gas business in future, he said.
