TOKYO, Sept 27 Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, the operator of the crippled Fukushima-Daiichi reactor, is set to delay its first bond issue in about six years due to a higher-than-expected rise in costs related to decommissioning the nuclear plant, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

Tepco expects to issue the bond, worth about 330 billion yen ($3.29 billion), around the beginning of next year, pushing back from this autumn, the Yomiuri said, without citing sources.

The company decided that issuing the bond would be difficult until it was clear how the government would distribute rising costs from the decommissioning of Fukushima-Daiichi, the newspaper added.

Tepco was saved from bankruptcy by the government in 2012 following reactor meltdowns at Fukushima after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

A Tepco spokesman told Reuters that the company was aiming to issue the bond by the end of the business year that finishes in March, but said the exact timing and the size of the issue had not been decided.

