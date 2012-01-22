TOKYO Jan 23 Tokyo Electric Power Co
, the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant, and Japan's government are considering spinning off the
utility's fossil fuel-fired power generation business, the
Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, and the government-backed
Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund may also make the
company's nuclear and hydro power generation, electricity
transmission and power sales businesses operate independently
under three in-house firms, the report said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)