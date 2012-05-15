TOKYO, May 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co expects it will consume a record 23.3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the financial year to next March, up 1.8 percent from a year earlier, to make up for lost nuclear power output. Last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis has led to all nuclear reactors in Japan going offline amid fears about public safety. Tepco procured 6.06 million tonnes of spot LNG in 2011/12, a company spokesman said. Following is a table of Tepco's fossil fuel purchases and purchase plans. Units are in 1,000 tonnes for LNG and thermal coal, and 1,000 kilolitres for oil. Fuel type 2011/12 2012/13 LNG 22,884 23,300 Crude oil 2,514 n/a Fuel oil 5,562 n/a Total oil 8,076 12,000 Thermal coal 3,222 3,000 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)