Alberta says committed to seeing Trans Mountain pipeline to completion
TORONTO, May 30 Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.
(Adds details)
By Kentaro Hamada
NIIGATA, Japan Jan 5 The governor of Japan's Niigata prefecture reiterated his opposition to the restart of Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, adding it may take a few years to review the pre-conditions for restart.
During a meeting on Thursday with Tepco Chairman Fumio Sudo and President Naomi Hirose, Governor Ryuichi Yoneyama, who was elected in October on his anti-nuclear platform, repeated his pledge to keep the plant shut unless a fuller explanation of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster was provided.
He also said that evacuation plans for people in Niigata in case of a nuclear accident and the health impacts that the Fukushima accident have had would need to be reviewed before discussing the nuclear plant's restart.
The restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the world's largest, is key to helping Tepco rebound from the aftermath of the 2011 disaster at its Fukushima-Daiichi plant.
The Japanese government last month nearly doubled its projections for costs related to the disaster to 21.5 trillion yen ($185 billion), increasing the pressure on Tepco to step up reform and improve its performance.
Many of Japan's reactors are still going through a relicensing process by a new regulator set up after the Fukushima disaster, the world's worst since Chernobyl in 1986.
Shutting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant for additional years would mean that the company would have to continue relying heavily on fossil fuel-fired power generation such as natural gas.
Governors do not have the legal authority to prevent restarts but their agreement is usually required before a plant can resume operations.
Three reactors at Tepco's Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant melted down after a magnitude 9 earthquake struck Japan in March 2011, triggering a tsunami that devastated a swathe of Japan's northeastern coastline and killed more than 15,000 people. ($1 = 116.3600 yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Chris Gallagher in TOKYO; Editing by Michael Perry and Christian Schmollinger)
TORONTO, May 30 Alberta's provincial government said on Tuesday that it remained "steadfastly committed" to seeing the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline through to completion.
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.