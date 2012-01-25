TOKYO Jan 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co is likely to accept a 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) injection of public funds from the government's Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The state-backed fund aims to effectively nationalise the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant by taking a stake of at least two-thirds in the utility, but Tokyo Electric does not want the government to take a majority stake, the report added. ($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)