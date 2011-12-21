TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Joban Kyodo Electric Power, in which Tokyo Electric Power Co and Tohoku Electric Power Co each hold 49 percent, started commercial operation of the 250 megawatt No.7 coal-fired unit at its sole Nakoso plant on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

Joban Kyodo aims to resume commercial operation of the 175 MW No.6 fuel oil-fired unit in April, restoring its supply capacity to the full level of 1,625 MW.

The No.6 unit is under inspections as it was mothballed when a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the country's northeast on March 11, the spokesman said.

The company has said it plans to restart the No.7 unit, the last quake-shut unit to resume operation at the four-unit Nakoso plant, at year-end. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by James Jukwey)