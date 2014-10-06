Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's top oil refiner JX Holdings has suspended marine shipments at several of its plants, as a strong typhoon hit the nation, but crude oil refining operations were unaffected, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.
Marine shipments from JX's Sendai refinery and its Oita plant were stopped earlier on Monday, while the Kashima, Negishi and Mizushima refineries halted sea shipments on Sunday.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled and thousands of people advised to evacuate as a Typhoon Phanfone lashed Japan on Monday with heavy rains and high winds, leaving at least one person dead as it headed towards Tokyo.
JX operates seven refineries in Japan with a total capacity of 1.43 million barrels per day.
Most other refiners said their operations had not been affected by the typhoon. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.