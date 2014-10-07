TOKYO Oct 7 Japan's top oil refiner JX Holdings
Inc has restarted marine shipments from all the plants
it had suspended earlier this week due to a powerful typhoon, a
company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Marine shipments from all sea berths at JX's Sendai, Oita,
Kashima and Negishi refineries were restarted on Tuesday. Sea
shipments from the refiner's Mizushima plant were restarted on
Monday.
Typhoon Phanfone lashed Japan with torrential rain on Monday
after killing at least one person, forcing cancellation of
flights and prompting warnings to more than 200,000 people to
evacuate their homes.
JX operates seven refineries in Japan with a total capacity
of 1.43 million barrels per day.
