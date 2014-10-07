TOKYO Oct 7 Japan's top oil refiner JX Holdings Inc has restarted marine shipments from all the plants it had suspended earlier this week due to a powerful typhoon, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Marine shipments from all sea berths at JX's Sendai, Oita, Kashima and Negishi refineries were restarted on Tuesday. Sea shipments from the refiner's Mizushima plant were restarted on Monday.

Typhoon Phanfone lashed Japan with torrential rain on Monday after killing at least one person, forcing cancellation of flights and prompting warnings to more than 200,000 people to evacuate their homes.

JX operates seven refineries in Japan with a total capacity of 1.43 million barrels per day. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)