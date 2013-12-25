TOKYO Dec 25 Japanese authorities said they
will put benchmark interest rates under stricter regulatory
oversight, in response to global scrutiny after scandals over
manipulation.
Under measures to be introduced next year, the Japanese
Bankers Association, which publishes the Tokyo interbank offered
rate (Tibor), will be put under the oversight of the Financial
Service Agency, the regulator said on Wednesday.
The regulator will have supervisory authority over the
banking industry body as the publisher of Tibor to police the
setting of benchmark rates, and it can take punitive actions if
necessary, including suspending operations and removing
executives, the agency said.
Reference banks, which submit rates for Tibor publication,
will not be directly regulated, but they will be bound by the
Japanese Bankers Association's code of conduct, the agency said.
These measures were proposed by a panel of outside
professionals set up by the FSA, following global investigations
into manipulation of benchmark rates such as the London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
Tokyo branches of some international banks were found to
have been involved in some Libor manipulation cases.
In July, the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) issued guidance covering all benchmarks that
are central cogs in the global economy, from interest rates to
equities and gold.
The rate-rigging scandals have prompted authorities and
banking industry bodies worldwide to overhaul rate-setting
processes. For Tibor, no case of rate manipulation has been
found so far.