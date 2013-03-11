TOKYO, March 11 Japan will sell shares of Japan Tobacco at 2,949 yen per stock, a 2.02 percent discount from Monday's close, a government filing showed on Monday.

Japan's Ministry of Finance, which owned just over 50 percent of Japan Tobacco, will sell a total of 333 million shares of the world's No.3 tobacco company to fund the reconstruction of areas devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan Tobacco bought 80 million of the shares from the ministry to reduce the impact of the sale to its stock price.

