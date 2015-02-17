(Updates with confirmation, quotes from JTI)
DUBLIN Feb 17 Ireland is to proceed with plans
for a law requiring tobacco companies to sell cigarettes in
plain packets, legislation that has prompted a threat of legal
action from Japan Tobacco International.
Ireland said in 2013 it wanted to become the first country
in the European Union to ban branding on cigarette packages.
Australia introduced a ban a few years ago as a way to reduce
smoking and is facing challenges at the World Trade Organisation
over complaints the laws create illegal obstacles to commerce.
Japan Tobacco, whose cigarette brands include Camel and
Winston, has now threatened legal action against Ireland's
plans.
"We have informed the government that we stand ready to file
legal proceedings should it continue pushing for a 'cut and
paste' policy that has failed in Australia," Japan Tobacco
International Ireland general manager Igor Dzaja said in an
emailed statement.
"Plain packaging puts politics before evidence," he said.
The company said the move would cast doubt on Ireland's
reputation for protecting intellectual property rights and would
undermine its ability to attract foreign direct investment.
The minister who designed the legislation, James Reilly,
said the government would proceed. He said tobacco branding was
not something that anyone who had any regard for public health
could possibly fail to address.
"The government have been advised by the Attorney General
that there is no reason to delay the bill," Reilly, the minister
for children and former minister for health said in an interview
with RTE radio. He said the legislation would be ready within
weeks.
The Irish parliament's health committee is due to debate the
legislation on Tuesday.
The British government has said it plans to introduce a
similar law before May.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes and Jane
Merriman)