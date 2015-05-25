(Changes attribution in first paragraph; adds details of deal)
TOKYO May 25 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd
said it will buy Japan Tobacco Inc's beverage
vending machine business for around 150 billion yen ($1.2
billion), as it aims to become Japan's top beverages company in
five years.
Japan Tobacco's withdrawal from the business, which includes
the sale of its "Roots" canned coffee and "Momono Tennen-sui"
flavoured water brands, comes amid fierce competition in the
nation's beverages industry where still too many players are
competing for a limited pie.
The company had announced in February it would pull out of
the beverage business and stop production and sales of beverages
by the end of September.
Japan Tobacco was competing against larger rivals, including
Suntory and Coca-Cola Co which last year held more than
20 percent market share each, while JT controlled only 1.6
percent, according to industry publication Inryosouken.
For Suntory, the purchase, which is expected to be completed
by July, pending regulatory approval, will fuel its growth
ambitions.
"We want to be the No.1 beverage maker in 2020 and we know
it won't be easy," said Suntory Beverage President Nobuhiro
Torii, at a media briefing. "We have got a strong partner to
achieve this goal."
Sale of the business would increase Japan Tobacco's net
profit for the year ending December by 100 billion yen, said
Noriaki Okubo, executive deputy president of Japan Tobacco.
Japan Tobacco is still working on the earnings estimate for
the year, the company said in a statement.
Okubo said Japan Tobacco will continue expanding its food
and drug businesses along with its main cigarette operations.
($1 = 121.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Junko Fujita; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)