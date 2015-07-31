LONDON, July 31 Japan Tobacco Inc, one
of the world's biggest tobacco companies, said it will close its
Moscow factory by mid-2016 due to a "serious contraction" in
Russia's tobacco market.
The company, which sells brands including Winston, Camel and
LD, said on Friday it will shift production to its St.
Petersburg factory in a move that will affect 573 jobs.
"The operating environment has changed dramatically in
Russia, with significant declines in tobacco demand driven by
tax increases, tighter regulations and a challenging economic
situation," the company said in a statement.
Impacted employees will be offered generous compensation, it
said, noting the move will have a "minor effect" on the group's
consolidated performance for fiscal 2015.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason
Neely)