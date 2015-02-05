* Says to buy back shares worth up to 100 bln Y, raise
dividend
* Children's Investment Fund wants 150 bln Y buyback, 150 Y
div
(Recasts with details, background)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 5 Japan Tobacco is buying
back its own shares worth up to 100 billion yen ($852.73
million) and paying investors a higher annual dividend, citing a
goal of boosting shareholder returns.
The moves represent a partial nod by Japan Tobacco to
demands by activist investor the Children's Investment Fund
(TCI), the company's second-biggest shareholder, which has been
pressing for a return of cash to shareholders.
Japan Tobacco said in a statement on Thursday the share
buyback is designed to help improve earnings per share. The
former state monopoly also said its board of directors was
opposed to a TCI proposal for a 150 billion yen share buyback.
TCI, run by star hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, is also
seeking an year-end dividend of 150 yen per share. The buyback
and dividend demands will be put to voting at Japan Tobacco's
shareholders' meeting scheduled in late March.
TCI made similar proposals in JT's past three annual
meetings but all of them were voted down by shareholders.
"(TCI's proposals) would restrict business investments for
future sustainable profit growth and become an obstacle to the
improvement of corporate value," JT's board said.
The company, however, said it is raising annual dividend to
100 yen per share for 2014 from 96 yen in the previous year.
That would take its payout ratio to 50.1 percent, compared to
29.7 percent in 2011.
The activist fund owns 1.77 percent of Japan Tobacco shares
as of end-September. Japan's finance ministry's owns 33.4
percent.
Japan Tobacco, the seller of 'Mevius', 'Winston' and other
cigarettes, announced on Wednesday it is exiting the beverage
business after failing to gain scale in the mature domestic soft
drinks market.
($1 = 117.2700 yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)