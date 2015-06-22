TOKYO, June 22 Japan Finance Minister Taro Aso's
advisory panel urged the government on Monday to keep its stake
in Japan Tobacco Inc for now, a move that would alter a
plan to use revenue from share sales for funding the cost of
post-earthquake reconstruction.
In an interim report handed to the minister, the Fiscal
System Council said it would not be judged appropriate to sell
the government's stake in the tobacco firm at the moment, which
is owned over a third by the government, worth about 3 trillion
yen ($24.38 billion).
A finance ministry official said the panel hopes its
proposal will be reflected in the government's debate over
reconstruction financing.
Japan will increase spending on reconstruction for areas
affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami by 6.5 trillion yen
in the five-year period from the next fiscal year that starts in
April 2016, a government source told Reuters this month.
The ministry's panel largely agreed that the government
should stick to its goal of completing privatisation of the
tobacco company by selling all of its shares eventually.
The proposal is not aimed at protecting tobacco farmers, the
official said, adding however that the government needs to
examine impact of share sales on farmers and retailers, and to
prepare legislative steps pertaining to the tobacco industry.
($1 = 122.7100 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)