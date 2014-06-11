LONDON, June 11 Japan Tobacco Inc
agreed to buy the maker of E-Lites, a leading brand of
e-cigarette in Britain, giving it entry to the fast-growing
market for tobacco alternatives.
Japan Tobacco said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy all
outstanding shares of E-Lites' parent company Zandera, founded
in 2009.
Financial terms were not disclosed, though the company said
it will fund the purchase with existing cash and debt. It said
the deal is expected to have a minor effect on its performance
and cash flow in fiscal 2014.
