TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said it resumed full operations on Thursday at its 1,700-MW gas-fired Higashi-Niigata plant after repair work, about a week earlier than its initial goal.

The company had lost 400 megawatts of power since mid-November due to repair work on a turbine wing of the No.4 series unit at the plant, with an initial plan of restarting full operations around Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)