TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese utility Tohoku Electric
Power Co has signed a deal to borrow 230 billion yen
($2.9 billion) from a syndicate of domestic banks to help pay
for high-cost fossil fuels while its nuclear reactors remain
offline.
Tohoku has had to buy more fuel to run its oil and gas-fired
plants harder, as well as spend more on nuclear safety, in the
aftermath of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster last year.
Tohoku is waiting for governmental clearance to restart its
reactors, a far from certain conclusion given Japan's public and
policy backlash against nuclear power.
The loan, which was arranged by Mizuho Corporate Bank, will
be made between this month and next February by six major
Japanese banks, including Mizuho, Tohoku said in a statement on
Wednesday. The money will also be used for investment in
equipment, and to pay down other debt.
Only two of Japan's 50 nuclear units are working, and the
July restart of two reactors galvanised the growing anti-nuclear
movement.
($1 = 79.3700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)