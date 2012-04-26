TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Tokyo Gas plans to invest 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($371 million-$495 million) to raise the capacity of its gas-fired power plant in Yokohama by 400 megawatts to 1,200 MW in 2015, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday, without citing sources.

Tokyo Gas holds a 75 percent stake in the joint venture power plant, with the rest held by Showa Shell Sekiyu KK .

Quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co had asked Tokyo Gas to consider bringing forward its plans for building a third generating unit at the plant, Japan's biggest city gas supplier had said in April 2011.

