TOKYO Dec 9 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, wants to invest in or use coal-fired power to expand its business and take market share from troubled Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co , its president said on Monday.

Tokyo Gas currently invests only in highly efficient gas-fired power generation, but getting a base supply of coal-fired output could be key to selling power to residential areas when the power market for homes is liberalised by 2016.

"Our task is how we access coal power business. Taking an equity stake is possible, but we may just receive power (from coal plants.) At any rate, we are pursuing various possibilities," Tokyo Gas President Tsuyoshi Okamoto told Reuters in an interview.

Tokyo Gas owns or has a share in companies producing a total of about 2 gigawatts of gas-fired power, but it is considering investing in various projects to raise its domestic power business to 5 gigawatts by 2020.

The company is also looking at trading liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the future so that it can ship LNG purchased in long-term contracts to other countries.

"As the number of LNG projects increase, so does the contractual flexibility and there are some cases of contracts with no destination clauses," he said.

Removing destination clauses and delinking oil prices from oil have been two of the main focuses of buyers wanting to work together to force concessions from global LNG exporters.

"If we could have substantial volumes of LNG that can be shipped with no destination restriction, shipping to our power stations in Mexico and Belgium is possible, as well as selling to new LNG importers in Southeast Asia," Okamoto said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)