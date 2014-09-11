By Yiyuan Wang
| TOKYO, Sept 12
TOKYO, Sept 12 Jianxing An can see he is in a
dying business.
The gravestone designer, who takes pride in works featuring
musical instruments and heavenly gates, says years of shrinking
sales are driving him to close up shop in Japan and move back to
his native China.
"It hasn't been easy running a Japanese company these 18
years and I want to keep it going," An said at his spartan
office in suburban Tokyo, where the computers had already been
packed up. "But the Japanese market is in decline and I've
decided to shut down my business here and return home."
Japan's ageing society should be a boon for Chinese
craftsmen, such as An, who dominate the tombstone trade. The
number of deaths each year is expected to increase by 30 percent
over the next quarter century.
But more Japanese are choosing to have their ashes scattered
at sea or planted under a tree, as these options are cheaper
than a gravestone, which is usually the last big splurge for
many people at a time of intense caution over the economy.
About 40 percent of Japanese already have a spot waiting in
an ancestral grave, a survey by a tombstone industry group
shows, limiting the scope for potential sales.
At the same time, a fifth or more of Japanese would consider
alternative, natural burials. Price is one concern.
But for older people, another, larger concern is that with
few or no descendants to visit their graves, they might end up
being abandoned. Many Japanese see such visits as a key gesture
of respect. Abandoned graves risk being reclaimed and destroyed.
That creates a demographic bind, say many who are involved
in the traditional grave business. Although more elderly people
are planning funeral arrangements, they have fewer children and
grandchildren to entrust with the care of a traditional grave.
"Really what is having the biggest impact on Japan's
gravestone market is the declining birth rate," said Kei Nakae,
a 30-year veteran of the tombstone industry.
Nakae estimated that Japan's tombstone business had shrunk
about a quarter over the past decade, to around $2 billion a
year. About 80 percent of the tombstones come from China.
Taking up the slack are the likes of Tsuyoshi Saito, who 10
years ago founded Wataru, meaning "to cross over", which offers
services to scatter ashes at sea for about $2,000.
"Maybe only one-tenth of people will go for natural burials,
but the number is increasing," said Saito, who uses two ships to
handle 200 sea burials a year, up from 30 when he began.
Tree burials appeal to those who seek a return to nature.
Loved ones can pay their respects before a flowering cherry
tree, for example, rather than a tombstone. These ceremonies
typically cost the equivalent of around $5,000.
That compares with an average of $16,000 for a gravestone,
even though prices have fallen about 7 percent from their peak
six years ago, a deflationary trend common in Japan's
slow-growth economy.
But even as prices have fallen, production costs in China
have more than doubled over the past five years, swelled by
rising wages and tougher environmental rules, said Ting Zhang,
who has exported tombstones to Japan from southeast China for
the past 17 years.
A slight recovery in Japanese gravestone prices in 2013
prompted some in the industry to speculate on the impact of
"Abenomics" on the trade, but the uptick faded in 2014, industry
data shows.
While An is giving up on Japan, he is buying a cemetery in
China in hopes of creating a garden-style graveyard "where the
living and dead can interact".
"With a gravestone, children can understand what kind of man
their father was in his lifetime," he said.
(Additional reporting by Cheng Guo; Editing by Edmund Klamann
and Clarence Fernandez)