TOKYO Nov 13 Fire broke out after an explosion shortly before 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Sunday at a vinyl chloride monomer plant at Tosoh Corp's Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, a company official said.

The company and the fire department have been trying to put out the fire, the cause of which was not known, the official said. Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the firm could not make contact with three workers but the company official said he was no aware of that.

The plant is capable of making 1.2 million tonnes per year of vinyl chloride monomer, the official said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)