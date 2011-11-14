* Complex accounts for third of Japan's total capacity

* Tosoh spokesman says employee presumed killed in accident

* Idemitsu halts pipeline ethylene supply to Tosoh

* Tosoh says fire has been put out (Adds fire extinguished)

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japanese intergraded chemicals maker Tosoh Corp said on Monday that it had shut its three vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan, after a fire that lasted for around a day after starting in one of the facilities on Sunday.

A Tosoh spokesman said that a 52-year-old male employee was presumed to have been killed, with fire breaking out after an explosion at the firm's Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture.

The fire was extinguished by 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Monday, according to a statement from the local city of Shunan.

Tosoh's Nanyo complex, home to the three vinyl chloride monomer manufacturing plants, can produce an annual total of 1.2 million tonnes of the material used in making plastic. That accounts for a third of the nation's total capacity of 3.52 million tonnes per year.

An official from oil refiner and ethylene producer Idemitsu Kosan Co said the firm had halted the pipeline supply of ethylene to Tosoh from its Tokuyama plant following the outbreak of the fire.

Idemitsu has also curbed output at the 623,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at the Tokuyama plant, but it is unclear by how much production has been lowered.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)