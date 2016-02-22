TOKYO Feb 23 Chinese tourists spent less in
Tokyo shops during the Lunar New Year holidays compared with a
year earlier, retailers said, as a stronger yen and slower
economic growth at home discouraged the kind of "explosive
buying" that became a buzzword in 2015.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings said its stores served
around 50 percent more international duty-free shoppers during
February 7-13 compared with the same holiday week last year due
to a spike in customers from mainland China, but each spent 15
percent less than a year ago.
In 2015, visitors from mainland China doubled to five
million from 2014, helping Japan's overall tourist numbers reach
nearly 20 million - a target the government had hoped to achieve
by 2020.
Shopping by Chinese tourists at department stores and
electronics shops in 2015 created a buzzword, "bakugai", or
explosive buying, and came as a boon for Japanese retailers
smarting from decades of sluggish demand from domestic
consumers.
But China's economic growth fell in 2015 to a 25-year low
and stock markets slumped in the middle of the year, raising
uncertainty about the outlook for the economy - impacting
Chinese buying abroad this year.
Retailers in Sydney and Hong Kong have also seen Chinese
tourists turn more budget conscious.
"Last year, they'd come in around five or 10 buses, park
right nearby, and shop in groups. But that's been rare this
year," said Katsuhito Takahashi, assistant manager at
electronics store Yodobashi Camera in Shinjuku, a large
shopping, entertainment and business area of Tokyo.
He said the store's sales during the Lunar New year holidays
fell around 25 percent from a year earlier, although Chinese
customer numbers were more or less unchanged.
J.Front Retailing, which operates Daimaru
department stores, said Chinese customers increased from a year
earlier but sales per customer fell by a double-digit
percentage.
"We did see customers trying and buying cosmetics, and
purchasing children's clothing and other necessities for the
family," but sales of jewellery and watches declined by double
digits, a J.Front spokeswoman said.
Mizuho Research Institute chief economist Hajime Takata said
the "bakugai" trend may be waning as China's economic slowdown,
the stock market fall and yen strength in January impacted
buying.
"These factors may be leading to less spending per person,"
he said.
In addition to shopping, Chinese tourists may be
increasingly interested in experiences such as visiting museums
or exploring Japan's countryside, he said.
Yang Jiao, a 28-year old from Dalian in northeast China who
was shopping in Shinjuku, agreed, saying she looked forward to
buying cosmetics, but shopping wasn't her main purpose.
"The quality of Chinese products meets our everyday needs,"
she said. "As a young person, I think travelling is for gaining
experience and knowledge, not merely for shopping."
