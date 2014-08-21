TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Toyo Engineering Corp said on Thursday it has been awarded a contract for building a steam cracker complex project in Malaysia by a unit of state oil firm Petronas for about 240 billion yen ($2.31 billion).

This is part of Petronas' refinery and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia.

The contract has been awarded on a lump sum turn-key basis and completion of the facilities, which include the ethylene production plant, pyrolysis gasoline plant and butadiene extraction plant, is scheduled for mid-2019, the Japanese firm said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 103.8500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)