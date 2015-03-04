(Adds full comment from Japanese official)
TOKYO, March 4 Any effort to add rules against
manipulation of currencies in a 12-nation Pacific trade pact
would mean the end of negotiations, a senior Japanese negotiator
said on Tuesday.
Some U.S. lawmakers are pushing for a currency chapter in
the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which officials say is nearly
completed, partly due to concerns about a weak Japanese yen.
But Japan's deputy chief trade negotiator, Hiroshi Oe, told
reporters there were no discussions about currency manipulation,
and if the issue was brought to the table it would derail any
agreement.
"In the actual negotiations (there is) no discussion at
all," Oe told reporters at a briefing, when asked if there were
talks on inserting a provision against currency manipulation in
the agreement.
"If that is really brought to the table, I think that's the
end of the negotiations," he said.
Japan yen's has slumped since late 2012, when Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power and started pursuing
aggressive stimulus policies, worrying U.S. automakers like Ford
Motor Co.
There is scant evidence recently that either Japan or China,
America's top trading partners in Asia, are engaged in currency
manipulation following decades of U.S. pressure to stop
intervening in the market. Japan's yen is weakening partly due
to the same policies pursued by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The U.S. administration and other TPP partners have also
warned against introducing currency into the deal.
"We simply don't think that's the forum in which you would
have currency manipulation rules," Simon Newnham,
minister-counsellor for trade at the Australian embassy in
Washington, said at a Wilson Center event on Friday.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Writing by Krista Hughes;
Editing by Richard Chang)