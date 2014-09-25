(Adds US comment, changes dateline)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Japan and the United States
failed to make progress in bilateral talks, both sides said on
Wednesday, dealing a blow for hopes of sealing an ambitious
multilateral trade deal this year.
"Japan made a flexible proposal, but we weren't able to make
further progress," Trade Minister Akira Amari told reporters on
Wednesday evening after two days of talks in Washington.
"Further negotiations are undecided."
Amari met with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman, who
last week urged Tokyo to ramp up efforts to break the standoff
between the two biggest economies in the 12-country
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Froman's office said the two sides had had "constructive
working-level discussions over the weekend" but that the
ministers "were unable to make further progress on the key
outstanding issues" of car and farm trade.
"The United States continues to demonstrate a commitment to
the level of ambition that all TPP countries agreed to attain
when they entered negotiations," the U.S. side said in a
statement.
Participants in the TPP talks aim at a broad agreement by
year-end to open up trade around the Pacific, although many
observers remain sceptical that the group's two biggest
economies are willing to make the sacrifices needed for a deal.
(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Writing by
William Mallard, editing by G Crosse & Shri Navaratnam)