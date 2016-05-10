* Mitsui, Mitsubishi record first-ever annual losses
* Most trading houses hit hard by plunge in commodity prices
* Itochu has diversified away from natural resources
* Others also set to boost non-resource investments
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's giant trading houses are
looking for new paths to profitability after some of them racked
up the first losses in their history on Tuesday, stung by a
global commodities slump.
The companies are set to boost investment in diverse sectors
such as food and healthcare, broadening further beyond a
traditional focus on supplying commodities to Japan's
resource-poor economy.
The top five trading houses clocked up a total of about 1
trillion yen ($9 billion) in write-offs in the financial year
through March 2016, with Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui &
Co announcing the first annual losses since they were
founded after World War Two. Marubeni Corp said its
profit dropped about 40 percent from the year before.
The main ray of hope in the latest crop of results came from
Itochu Corp, the trader that has been quickest to shift
its focus away from resources, ending its $1 billion foray into
U.S. shale last year and earlier taking stakes in everything
from food companies to fashion brands such as Paul Smith.
While it recorded a 20-percent drop in profits for the
financial year just gone, it is predicting record profits for
the year to March 2017.
"Our early focus on non-resource operations has borne
fruit," said Itochu president, Masahiro Okafuji.
Analysts have warned, however, that Itochu carries risks
from its exposure to flattening growth in China after its 600
billion yen purchase last year of a stake in CITIC, part of the
oldest and biggest Chinese conglomerate.
But its push to diversification looks set to pave the way
for an increase in similar moves from other traders.
Sumitomo Corp's chief financial officer, Koichi
Takahata, said on Monday that the company planned to spend 86
percent of its investment budget through March 2018 on
non-resource assets from sectors like infrastructure, media and
automobiles.
It will freeze investment in new energy or metals projects
during the period.
The company returned to profit from losses in the previous
year, having booked large writedowns in that period, but fell
short of its forecast.
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi is focusing its efforts at
diversification on food, retail, healthcare and infrastructure,
while Mitsui and Marubeni are aiming to reinforce their food and
infrastructure businesses.
With the exception of Itochu, all of the trading houses have
positive cash flow but are being pressured by shareholders to
boost profit ratios and dividends, while some go so far as to
say the companies should rethink their current business models.
"It is time for drastic change," said Daiwa Securities
senior analyst Jiro Iokibe. "Trading houses should focus on
intermediation of trades, distribution and financial services,
instead of business investments which have been their recent
focus."
($1 = 108.7500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Joseph Radford)