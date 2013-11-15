Japan's giant trading houses are turning their focus to areas
such as consumer goods, infrastructure and machinery for growth
after some disappointing returns on their resources investments.
The following are the basics of the mid-term investment
plans for Japan's five major trade houses for their business
years that end in March.
COMPANY: Mitsubishi
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2020
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of about 2.6 trillion
yen between 2013-2015 business years.
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Double equity production in several
existing resource assets (coking coal, LNG, copper); Double net
profit in non-resource fields to 360 billion yen; Bulk of new
investment to be in non-resource fields, priority for resources
will be on existing expansion investment.
COMPANY: Mitsui
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2012-2013
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of 1.96 trillion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Energy: 665 billion yen; Metal
resources: 650 billion yen; Machinery & Infrastructure: 425
billion yen; Lifestyle: 115 billion yen; Chemicals: 60 billion
yen; Innovation and Corporate Development: 55 billion yen;
Divestiture: 390 billion yen
COMPANY: Marubeni
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2015
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of 1.1 trillion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: About 60 percent in non-resources such
as infrastructure, sea vessels, grain value chain, lifestyle
products, such as food, apparel and housing. About 40 percent in
resources such as energy, metals and minerals, as well as
natural gas value chain and raw materials for fertilizers.
COMPANY: Itochu
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2014
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: More than 800 billion yen, with a
maximum gross target of 1 trillion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: A 2:1 ratio of non-resource to
resource investments. Non-resources include areas such as
textiles, food, and machinery, while resources include energy,
metal, and mineral resources. Resource investment will not
include expanding their product portfolio.
COMPANY: Sumitomo
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2014
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: New investments of 750 billion yen and
asset sales of 770 billion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Mineral, Resources, Energy, Chemical &
Electronics: 190 billion yen, Transportation & Construction
Systems: 160 billion yen, Media, Network, Lifestyle-related
goods and services: 130 billion yen, Environment &
Infrastructure: 90 billion yen, Metal Products: 80 billion yen;
Strategic Focus (Industries are unconventional energy-related,
Asian retail and Food; Regions are India, Myanmar, Brazil,
Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa): 100 billion yen.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)