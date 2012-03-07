By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 7
TOKYO, March 7 The Japanese Red Cross said
on Wednesday an entire year has been lost in rebuilding
tsunami-ravaged areas of the country because the central
government and local authorities had failed to agree on a
"master plan".
It also said that the slow pace of reconstruction was
deepening mental suffering and called for intensified efforts to
bring the region back to life.
A year after the magnitude 9.0 earthquake on March 11
unleashed a tsunami that killed about 16,000 and triggered the
world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, about 326,000
people are still homeless. Nearly 3,300 remain unaccounted for.
"The central government has proposed different scenarios,
but they were met with strong opposition from local governments
and also people affected directly by the earthquake and
tsunami," Japanese Red Cross President Tadateru Konoe told
Reuters alongside a press event marking the anniversary.
"Without reaching any agreement on a master plan for
rehabilitation and reconstruction, it's very difficult to even
start a reconstruction process. I think the first thing is to
hasten this process, then they can mobilise...
"I think that should be the very start of everything. So one
year has been wasted in that sense because they haven't been
able to reach any consensus."
Hopes that the triple disaster would jolt Japan out of
longstanding economic and political torpor have so far proved
unfounded.
Government debt accumulates, while key decisions keep being
postponed and politicians have reverted to skirmishing in a
deadlocked parliament. Public mistrust of officials and
politicians has risen.
The Red Cross has raised 400 billion yen ($4.95 billion)
over the past year in donations from Japan and abroad, providing
290 billion yen in cash payouts to affected residents.
It said Red Cross activities had shifted over the year from
attending to the urgent medical needs of survivors, many of them
elderly, to long-term support - including help in building
temporary and permanent health facilities.
PSYCHOLOGICAL BURDENS
Uncertainty, it said, was deepening a sense of isolation
felt by many survivors, adding to huge psychological burdens.
"The slow pace of reconstruction along Japan's devastated
northeastern coastline is contributing to survivors' stress, as
there is little clarity on how long they will have to remain in
cramped temporary housing," it said in a statement.
Patrick Fuller, communications manager at the International
Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said people
in affected areas were isolated -- they had lost their homes and
were separated from relatives forced to earn a living elsewhere.
"Just bringing a sense of well-being to people is really
important. Even a year on, there's a lot of emotional scars the
people are still dealing with," he told Reuters. "How do the
people view their future? Is it sustainable to remain in some of
these towns where life is coming back very slowly?"
Communities close to the Fukushima nuclear plant, crippled
by the disaster, have to cope with additional stress and anxiety
over long-term effects of radiation released after reactor
meltdowns at the station, the Red Cross said.
"Mothers won't let their children outside to play. They are
living in an information vacuum," Konoe said in the statement.
The Japanese Red Cross plans to hold a conference in Tokyo
in May to help set guidelines on helping people cope.
"The legacy of such disasters has taught us to do more to
help people prepare for such eventualities," Konoe said in the
statement.
($1 = 80.7350 Japanese yen)
